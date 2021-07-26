Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $18,042,000.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.70. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.94. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

