SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.41

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $28.25. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,664 shares trading hands.

SKYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.