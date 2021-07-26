SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.41

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $28.25. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,664 shares trading hands.
SKYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98.
About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
