Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.53

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Domo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

