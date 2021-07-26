Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,464.19. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $853.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,482.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,352.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

