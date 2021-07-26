iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,315,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 324.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.34. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

