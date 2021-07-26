Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $98.34. Approximately 8,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 514,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.