MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 116.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $8,023,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $5,941,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $6,953,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,376 shares of company stock valued at $77,895,539. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $361.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

