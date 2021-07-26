Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $11.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $398.06. 37,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

