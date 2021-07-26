Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $285.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

