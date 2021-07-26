Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 31,712 VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 3,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,145. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38.

