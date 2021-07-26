Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $143.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Chart Industries stock traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,147. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

