Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,662,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,024 shares of company stock worth $26,508,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.55. 5,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.03. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

