Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.83. 18,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,624. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

