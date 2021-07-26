Fullen Financial Group Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.04. 7,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.78 and a 1 year high of $248.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

