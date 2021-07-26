Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,353,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

