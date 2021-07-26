Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.27. 2,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.