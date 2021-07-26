Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.60. 29,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,490. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

