Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

