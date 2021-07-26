Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,861 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.17.

The company has a market cap of $732.35 million and a PE ratio of 19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

