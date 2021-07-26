Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.03. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $739.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.24.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

