Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.63. 7,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,118. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

