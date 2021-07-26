GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.39. 24,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,380,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

