Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 12.2% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price traded up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.46. 38,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,694,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Canaan by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

