SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,502 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 219.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. 2,835,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

