SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

