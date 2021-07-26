Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,374 shares.The stock last traded at $142.90 and had previously closed at $143.26.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.