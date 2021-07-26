Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $14,000,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.