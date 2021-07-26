Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,270 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.