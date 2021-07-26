Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $12.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,183.17.

AMZN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3,656.78. 9,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,425.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

