Monetha 1-Day Volume Hits $234,804.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $8.08 million and $234,804.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

