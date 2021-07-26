bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $24.12 or 0.00062996 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $434,200.32 and $1.43 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

