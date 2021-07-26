Shield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00016082 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $552,490.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00113758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,340.60 or 1.00127910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.35 or 0.00828775 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

