Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 235,352 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,188.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,352 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

