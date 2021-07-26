Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on PING shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.32. 3,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,929. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

