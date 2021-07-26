Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.20. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $931.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

