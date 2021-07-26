Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

RHI traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 96.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

