Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,500 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,482. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

