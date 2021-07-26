EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

