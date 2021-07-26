Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises approximately 1.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Fabrinet worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of FN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,837. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.