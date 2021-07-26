Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Cathay General Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CATY remained flat at $$37.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

