Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ENI (NYSE: E) recently:
- 7/22/2021 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/19/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/6/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/6/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/1/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/30/2021 – ENI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – ENI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of E traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 4,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,749. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.
ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ENI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
