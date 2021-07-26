Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ENI (NYSE: E) recently:

7/22/2021 – ENI was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/6/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/1/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2021 – ENI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – ENI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of E traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 4,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,749. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ENI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

