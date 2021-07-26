Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 139,402 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Tilray accounts for about 0.8% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tilray by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. 303,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,543,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

