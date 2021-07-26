Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 645,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,911,164. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

