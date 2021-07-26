Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Acquires 130,400 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned approximately 0.31% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.91. 214,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,539,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

