Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $150.52 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

