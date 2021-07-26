Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

NYSE V traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $249.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,636. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a market capitalization of $485.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.