SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $457,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

