Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,853 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $220.31. 1,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,291. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43.

