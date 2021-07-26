Bella Protocol Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.40 million and $36.39 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00844147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084203 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

