CAMG Solamere Management LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 203.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.28. 11,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

